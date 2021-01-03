Browns Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2002–03 Season

The Cleveland Browns (11-5) have clinched their first playoff berth since the 2002–03 season after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24–22, on Sunday.

The Browns needed a two-point conversion stop with 1:23 to play in the game to hold off a late Steelers charge and clinch the playoff berth.

Cleveland's star running back Nick Chubb opened the scoring just over five minutes into the game with a 47-yard touchdown run. Cleveland later led 10–6 at the half, and maintained its advantage throughout the remainder of the contest.

Chubb finished the game with 108 yards and the aforementioned score and running back Kareem Hunt added 37 rushing yards. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 196 yards and one score in the win.

The date of the Browns' wild-card round game will either be next Saturday or Sunday.

Cleveland's last postseason appearance came in the 2002–03 season when the team was quarterbacked by veteran Kelly Holcomb. The Browns have had just one winning season since that playoff appearance, going 10–6 in 2007, but they failed to make the playoffs that season. Over that span, the team has also had more than two dozen players start at quarterback, though Mayfield has helped the franchise solidify the position.

This year's postseason berth also came in the first season for head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was the Vikings' offensive coordinator last year.

As a result of the Browns making the postseason, the Jets now have the longest active postseason drought, having not made the postseason since 2010–11.