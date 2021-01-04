Jets Fire Adam Gase After Two Losing Seasons

The New York Jets have fired head coach Adam Gase after two losing seasons, the team announced Sunday evening.

Gase was hired as New York's head coach in Jan. 2019, but won just nine games in his two years.

“While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization—especially in our leadership positions—it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction,” Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.

“To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of.”

The Jets finished ranked 32nd in yards gained on offense in both of Gase's two seasons and finished in the bottom two in points scored in both years. In recent weeks Gase has also taken responsibility for the struggles of third-year quarterback Sam Darnold, saying that "We need to do things well around him, but at the same time, it's on me to get him to play better than what he's played. I haven't done a good enough job."

New York has the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and it's possible they'll look to move on from the USC product.

While the Jets' defense finished in the top-10 last year in terms of yards allowed, the unit regressed in 2020-21 and finished in the bottom-third of the league. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was fired on Dec. 7 after blowing a final-minute lead to the Raiders.

Prior to his stint in New York, Gase was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three seasons. He had also been the offensive coordinator in Chicago and Denver.

The Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010 and have amassed just one winning season in that span.