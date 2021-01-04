NFL Playoff Matchups: Browns-Steelers, Ravens-Titans Headline Wild Card Round

The 2020 regular season is now in the rearview mirror, setting the stage for what should be a thrilling postseason.

Both the AFC and NFC sport multiple legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and with seven playoff teams in each conference, 2021 will feature the most expansive postseason in league history. Perhaps the altered postseason format will lead to a few upsets along the way before the Lombardi Trophy is hoisted in February.

So who will begin their push for the Super Bowl next week? Check out the full postseason bracket below, including each of the six Wild Card Round matchups slated for Saturday and Sunday:

Note: This post will be updated at the conclusion of the Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles game.

AFC Playoff Picture:

No. 1 seed: Kansas City Chiefs

No. 2 seed: Buffalo Bills

No. 3 seed: Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 4 seed: Tennessee Titans

No. 5 seed: Baltimore Ravens

No. 6 seed: Cleveland Browns

No. 7 seed: Indianapolis Colts

AFC Wild Card Matchups:

Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans

NFC Playoff Picture:

No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers

No. 2 seed: New Orleans Saints

No. 3 seed: Seattle Seahawks

No. 4 seed: Washington Football Team/New York Giants

No. 5 seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 6 seed: Los Angeles Rams

No. 7 seed: Chicago Bears

NFC Wild Card Matchups:

Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team OR New York Giants