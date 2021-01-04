NFL Playoff Matchups: Browns-Steelers, Ravens-Titans Headline Wild Card Round

NFL Playoff Schedule: Browns-Steelers, Ravens-Titans Headline Wild Card Round
The 2020 regular season is now in the rearview mirror, setting the stage for what should be a thrilling postseason.
Both the AFC and NFC sport multiple legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and with seven playoff teams in each conference, 2021 will feature the most expansive postseason in league history. Perhaps the altered postseason format will lead to a few upsets along the way before the Lombardi Trophy is hoisted in February.
So who will begin their push for the Super Bowl next week? Check out the full postseason bracket below, including each of the six Wild Card Round matchups slated for Saturday and Sunday:
Note: This post will be updated at the conclusion of the Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles game.
AFC Playoff Picture:
No. 1 seed: Kansas City Chiefs
No. 2 seed: Buffalo Bills
No. 3 seed: Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 4 seed: Tennessee Titans
No. 5 seed: Baltimore Ravens
No. 6 seed: Cleveland Browns
No. 7 seed: Indianapolis Colts
AFC Wild Card Matchups:
Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans
NFC Playoff Picture:
No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers
No. 2 seed: New Orleans Saints
No. 3 seed: Seattle Seahawks
No. 4 seed: Washington Football Team/New York Giants
No. 5 seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 6 seed: Los Angeles Rams
No. 7 seed: Chicago Bears
NFC Wild Card Matchups:
Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team OR New York Giants