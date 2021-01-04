SI.com
Emotional Zach Ertz Addresses Future With Eagles: "I Want to Be Here"

Amid uncertainly about his future with the Eagles, Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz addressed his desire to return to the organization.

"The foundation that we have here in Philadelphia has been a pleasure," an emotional Ertz told the media on Monday. "I think we're just getting started with that [in] Philly. I think this city is the best city to play for and I couldn't have asked for a better experience.

"This city means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family and I'm thankful."

Despite being under contract with the Eagles through 2021, questions swirl over whether Ertz will return with the team next season or be traded. He signed a five-year, $42.5 million contract extension in Jan. 2016, and the deal has been restructured a couple of times since to give the Eagles salary cap flexibility. 

The 30-year-old was hoping to sign another extension with Philadelphia before the 2020 season started, but negotiations between the two sides came to a halt after he reportedly received a low offer. 

In September, Ertz addressed the extension talks and said he was not sure if the Eagles planned to keep him around long term.

"I said all along I want to be here for the long run," he said. "I don't know for sure if that feeling is mutual, but I know I'm going to play this year like it is my last year and I'm going to leave everything I possibly have in the tank for this team."

Following the Eagles' 20–14 loss on Sunday, Ertz lingered on the bench after the final whistle. He later returned to have a final talk on the field with teammates Jason Kelce and Carson Wentz. The moment could potentially be the last time all three are on the Eagles' roster together.

"Those guys will be in my life forever. These are life relationships," Ertz said of their friendship.

Ertz has spent his entire career with Philadelphia after the team drafted him in 2013. He finished the year with 36 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown, marking his worst career season that was plagued with injuries.

