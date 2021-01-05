SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Deshaun Watson Says Texans Need Discipline, Structure With New Coach

Author:
Publish date:
deshaun-watson-houston-texans

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson expressed his frustration after a tumultuous 2020 season on Monday by noting the need for “a whole culture shift” in Houston.

Watson and the Texans finished last in the AFC South in 2020 at 4–12, and the poor on-field performance was just one of the team’s problems. Houston fired former head coach Bill O’Brien on Oct. 5, and the organization has lacked stability under interim general manager Jack Easterby. As Watson looks toward 2021, he has a clear vision for the future of the franchise.

"We just need new energy," Watson said on Monday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "We just need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need."

Houston is currently interviewing both head coach and general manager candidates after a shaky 2020. The Texans are reportedly planning to interview Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio for the general manager job, while Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus are expected to interview for the head coach position, per ESPN's Ed Werder

Watson turned in the best statistical season of his career in 2020 despite the team's struggles. He led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards, tossing 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Watson's 8.9 yards per attempt also led the NFL.

Houston reached the playoffs in each of the two previous years before 2020 with Watson under center. The Texans will enter 2021 seeking their fifth AFC South title in the last seven seasons, though the franchise has never reached the Super Bowl. 

YOU MAY LIKE

deshaun-watson-houston-texans
NFL

Watson: Texans Need Discipline, Structure With New Coach

Watson: “There's too many different minds, too many different ideas and too many people thinking they have this power.”

Boston Red Sox
MLB

Red Sox Hiring Bianca Smith as Minor League Coach

Smith will work with Boston's rookie-level affiliate in Fort Myers, Fla., and her work will center around position players.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Super Wild-Card Weekend Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

ESPN's Adam Schefter uses two phones at once
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN Apparently Fell for a Fake Adam Schefter Account

ESPN’s Chan Gailey flub appears to have a hilarious explanation.

dCOVharden_HZ
Play
NBA

But What Does James Harden Want?

And what is he willing to do to get it? Can one of the most ball-dominant players in NBA history scale back, adapt, compromise?

Stephen Curry is guarded by Damian Lillard
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Stephen Curry Heard All the Talk

Stephen Curry has returned to MVP form. The Knicks look... good. See how the rest of the NBA fared in The Crossover's latest power rankings.

nfl-new-general-manager-mold-andrew-friedman-bill-belichick-paul-depodesta
Play
NFL

Business of Football: Time for New Model of GM

GM jobs have historically been open to scouts and coaches, and more recently cap/contract experts. But teams looking for GMs should seek a new type of leader.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates a touchdown with running back Zack Moss against the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Power Rankings Poll: Bills Surge Into Playoffs; Chiefs No. 1

The Bills tied a franchise record for wins but have their eyes set on more, while the Chiefs hold down the No. 1 spot.