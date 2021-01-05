Watson: Texans Need Discipline, Structure With New Coach

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson expressed his frustration after a tumultuous 2020 season on Monday by noting the need for “a whole culture shift” in Houston.

Watson and the Texans finished last in the AFC South in 2020 at 4–12, and the poor on-field performance was just one of the team’s problems. Houston fired former head coach Bill O’Brien on Oct. 5, and the organization has lacked stability under interim general manager Jack Easterby. As Watson looks toward 2021, he has a clear vision for the future of the franchise.

"We just need new energy," Watson said on Monday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "We just need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need."

Houston is currently interviewing both head coach and general manager candidates after a shaky 2020. The Texans are reportedly planning to interview Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio for the general manager job, while Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus are expected to interview for the head coach position, per ESPN's Ed Werder.

Watson turned in the best statistical season of his career in 2020 despite the team's struggles. He led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards, tossing 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Watson's 8.9 yards per attempt also led the NFL.

Houston reached the playoffs in each of the two previous years before 2020 with Watson under center. The Texans will enter 2021 seeking their fifth AFC South title in the last seven seasons, though the franchise has never reached the Super Bowl.