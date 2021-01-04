‘The Patriot Way’: Once Denied, Texans Chase Hot GM Name

The Houston Texans have requested permission to speak with a member of the New England Patriots in their search for a general manager.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans fired general manager Brian Gaine in the summer of 2019 and days later were told they weren't allowed to interview their lead candidate to replace Gaine.

Nick Caserio was the target but the Texans never got the chance to talk to him. Instead, the Patriots filed tampering charges on the Texans for trying to poach their director of player personnel.

The charges stemmed from two things. One, Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby was seen conversing with Caserio at a Patriots' Super Bowl celebration. Two, Caserio had language in his contract preventing his departure from New England and Cal McNair admitted the Texans didn't know that when pursing Caserio.

Maybe this time will be different.

ESPN is reporting the Texans have requested permission to interview Caserio for their once again vacant general manager job. He is currently the director of player personnel for the Patriots.

Caserio has been with the Patriots since 2001 and has served in a variety of front office and coaching roles for the team. He was a personnel assistant before he was moved to the coaching staff in 2002 as an offensive coaching assistant. He was an area scout and then the director of pro personnel before becoming the wide receivers coach for a season.

He was the wide receivers coach on the Patriots 18-1 team that went undefeated and lost in the Super Bowl. Randy Moss had 23 touchdowns and almost 1,500 yards while Wes Welker broke out to lead the league in catches in his first year with the Patriots. Caserio would move to his current position after one season of coaching the wideouts.

Caserio has previously helped the coaching staff as his position allows him to be on the headset during games.

The Patriots have had Bill Belichick in control of their organization the entire time Caserio has been in New England. It stands to reason though, he's well trusted as a long-time member of the front office. He's clearly liked as well, considering language in his contract prevented him from leaving for other jobs.

Caserio marks the third request to interview in a day for the Texans. They are moving quickly to amass a list of potential general managers.

