Emmitt Smith Rips Eagles for Quitting vs. Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles drew criticism from around the league for their performance on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Football Team.

And now three-time Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith is weighing in on the Eagles, and the unimpressive NFC East division during the 2020 NFL season.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Smith said that the NFC East performance "was subpar at best—straight across the board." He "didn't totally agree" with how the Philadelphia-based team handled the game.

"It's as if you're taking on the mentality of NBA basketball," the Pro Football Hall of Famer said. "...You see some teams take dives so they can secure the No. 1 pick.



"The message that you're sending, to not only your teammates, is not the message I grew up with—never quit, always fight to the end and give your best performance every time you step foot on the football field."



The former Dallas Cowboys running back felt that some people's performance sent the message of, "it's okay to quit, we're going to get a better draft pick, I'm in an evaluation stage."



"It's not like you were completely out of it," Smith said. "And even if you were completely out of it, you have to play with honor, you have to play with respect of the game, and you have to do it for yourself.

"Because you don't want your players to take on a mentality of, 'Oh, are we out of it? The game is over? We may as well just lay down.'"

The Eagles made questionable decisions across the board, like having quarterback Jalen Hurts go for a fourth-and-four rather than kick a game-tying field goal with two minutes remaining in the third quarter. However, Hurts was pulled from the game on the next possession and was replaced with third-string QB Nate Sudfeld.

"The message was clear," Smith said. "The Eagles were going to do as much as they needed to evaluate Jalen Hurts, put Carson Wentz on the bench so he could not be hurt and he could be trade bait, and if they lose the game, they get a better draft pick. ...I don't agree with that style of play."

In a game that had playoff implications across the East, the Eagles made a decision that not only affected them but other teams. With a Philadelphia win, then the Giants would've been the NFC East champions.

The Eagles ended up losing 20–14, disrupting the locker room morale. Running back Miles Sanders said that no one was in favor of the quarterback switch. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that "two defensive players had to be held back from approaching [head coach Doug] Pederson" after the move was made.

In Smith's opinion, he says the game decisions mirrored society today and the problems each individual faces.

"Why are we doing the things that we're doing is the question," Smith said, "and I think it's a clear reflection of how we are as human beings in society today. We value things that are less valuable, and we give them credit for less value than they deserve."