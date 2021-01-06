Browns' Rashard Higgins, Jedrick Wills Jr. Cited for Drag Racing

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Browns WR Rashard Higgins, LT Jedrick Wills Jr. Cited for Drag Racing

Author:
Publish date:
rashard-higgins-browns-drag-racing

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and wide receiver Rashard Higgins were cited for drag racing on Tuesday morning, according to Cleveland.com.

The citation occurred in Westlake, Ohio, around 10 miles from the Browns' practice facility. Westlake Police Capt. Gerald Vogel told Cleveland.com that both Wills and Higgins were cited for first-degree misdemeanor drag racing. 

According to the Westlake police incident report, both players were pulled over just before 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, just two days after the Browns clinched their first playoff appearance since 2002. The incident report also said police conducted a probable cause search in one vehicle for a suspected marijuana joint. The report did not specify whose vehicle had the suspected joint, and neither Wills nor Higgins were charged with marijuana possession.

Police did not say how fast either player was driving.

"We are aware of the incident, will gather more information and handle this matter appropriately," a team spokesperson said, via ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Higgins, 26, tweeted about the incident on Tuesday evening, saying his "foot slipped," but he later deleted the tweet. He also posted he "was tryna get away from COVID," before also deleting that tweet.

Wills, 21, addressed the incident online, saying people were "Blowing it way out of proportion."

The incident occurred the same day the Browns announced coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19. The team also said two additional members of the coaching staff and two players tested positive for the virus, and the club closed i facility while undergoing contact tracing procedures. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Simmons guarded by Russell Westbrook
Play
NBA

What Is Behind the Sixers’ Hot Start?

The Sixers have leaned on their starting lineup more than previous years, and it is paying off so far.

Andrew Whitworth of the Rams blocks a Bears player during a game in 2020
Play
NFL

After Career-Threatening Injury, Andrew Whitworth Is Ready

The 39-year-old star left tackle plans to return for the Rams’ first playoff game . . . and the 2021 season.

Alabama's Nick Saban on the sideline
Play
Extra Mustard

Saban’s Daughter Tweets OSU Conspiracy, Deletes Account

Think before you tweet.

rashard-higgins-browns-drag-racing
NFL

Browns' Rashard Higgins, Jedrick Wills Jr. Cited for Drag Racing

The incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning.

Man City great Colin Bell
Play
Soccer

Manchester City Great Colin Bell Dies at 74

Bell was at the heart of City’s successful sides of the late 1960s and 70s and has a stand named for him at the Etihad Stadium.

MLS logo
Play
Soccer

MLS Proposes 2-Year CBA Extension in Exchange for No Pay Cuts

MLS and its players are locked in another round of labor talks after the league invoked its force majeure clause.

Steve Sarkisian
Play
College Football

An Old Ball Coach, a Football Phoenix and Heartbreak

Days before the title game, the Alabama offensive coordinator got the Texas head job. Across the country, his old coach deals with Alzheimer's.

novak-djokovic-jan-5-mailbag
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: How Will the Events of 2020 Impact Tennis in 2021?

From the conduct of ATP players to schedule changes, last year's headlines are already influencing the 2021 season.