Browns' Rashard Higgins, Jedrick Wills Jr. Cited for Drag Racing

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and wide receiver Rashard Higgins were cited for drag racing on Tuesday morning, according to Cleveland.com.

The citation occurred in Westlake, Ohio, around 10 miles from the Browns' practice facility. Westlake Police Capt. Gerald Vogel told Cleveland.com that both Wills and Higgins were cited for first-degree misdemeanor drag racing.

According to the Westlake police incident report, both players were pulled over just before 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, just two days after the Browns clinched their first playoff appearance since 2002. The incident report also said police conducted a probable cause search in one vehicle for a suspected marijuana joint. The report did not specify whose vehicle had the suspected joint, and neither Wills nor Higgins were charged with marijuana possession.

Police did not say how fast either player was driving.

"We are aware of the incident, will gather more information and handle this matter appropriately," a team spokesperson said, via ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Higgins, 26, tweeted about the incident on Tuesday evening, saying his "foot slipped," but he later deleted the tweet. He also posted he "was tryna get away from COVID," before also deleting that tweet.

Wills, 21, addressed the incident online, saying people were "Blowing it way out of proportion."

The incident occurred the same day the Browns announced coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19. The team also said two additional members of the coaching staff and two players tested positive for the virus, and the club closed i facility while undergoing contact tracing procedures.