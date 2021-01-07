Chase Young Won't Back Down From Tom Brady Comments

Rookie Chase Young was not bashful when he learned the Washington Football Team would face the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers in Saturday's wild-card matchup after defeating the Eagles to win the NFC East.

The defensive end was caught in a video saying "I want Tom Brady" after the win. His comments were met with some criticism, but he isn't backing down from it.

"I play ball," Young told ESPN Wednesday. "I'm excited to go against the best. The media, their job is to stir it up. If you know me, I'm excited for every game. Tom Brady, you think I'm not excited to play against the GOAT? You trippin'. I'm not going to apologize for saying I want Tom. No, I want every quarterback I play against."

Young was criticized for perhaps biting off more than he could chew. Coach Ron Rivera also said Young may have given the Buccaneers a little more motivation.

"You've got to chalk it up to youthful exuberance, but that's who Chase is," Rivera said. "I do cringe, but at the same time I smile at it because he loves playing the game. I think that's what it's all about. That's who Chase is. That's the kind of guy we want on our football team."

Brady didn't say too much on the comments but is wary of not only Young but the rest of Washington's defensive front.

"He's obviously a great young player. We've got our hands full with that d-line," Brady told reporters Wednesday. "Should be a fun game."

The two will square off Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. EST in Washington.