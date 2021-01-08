Report: Deshaun Watson Upset With Texans' GM Hiring Process

SI.com
Report: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Unhappy With Team's GM Hiring Process

Though the Texans' hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio has been heralded as an "excellent" move by some, how the team arrived at that decision has irked at least one key member of the franchise.

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly "extremely unhappy" with the organization after being told by owner Cal McNair that Watson would be involved in the hiring process for Houston's new GM and coach, but was not involved in Caserio's hiring, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watson's dissatisfaction does not have to do with the team hiring Caserio, per Rapoport, but rather the fact that Watson's role in the hiring process was not as substantial as he believed it would be.

Watson reportedly provided input on potential GM candidates, though none of them were considered or consulted, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson was also not informed that Caserio would be hired, and found out about the decision on social media.

Schefter reports that Watson did not expect the Texans to hire any of the names he suggested, but he wanted the team to at least contact them out of respect for him and his teammates, whose interests Watson was representing. Watson also reportedly did not get an opportunity to meet any of the final candidates before the hire was made.

Watson, 25, led the league with 4,823 passing yards this season and set career highs in completion percentage (70.2%), passing touchdowns (33) and passer rating (112.4). Caserio spent the past 20 seasons working in the New England Patriots organization, most recently as the director of player personnel.

