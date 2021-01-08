NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff

Who's getting a W in the first round of the playoffs? The MMQB staff makes its picks.

It's time for the playoffs, which are bigger (and maybe better?) than ever. With the postseason expanded to seven teams per conference, wild card weekend is now six games deep and being called "Super Wild Card Weekend" by the NFL. Games will kick off at 1:15 p.m. ET each day and likely conclude sometime around 11:30 p.m., meaning you could feasibly sit on your couch all weekend and watch football. Guess that's one upside of being confined to your home by a global pandemic.

The MMQB staff published picks for the entire playoffs earlier this week. There wasn't too much dissension in the ranks over this weekend's slate, as four of six games were picked unanimously. Rams-Seahawks was the only matchup to split our staff down the middle, while Ravens-Titans prompted one brave soul to favor the home underdogs in Nashville.

