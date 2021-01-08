Texans GM on Deshaun Watson: 'He's Our Quarterback'

Following reports that quarterback Deshaun Watson has been displeased with the Texans' hiring process for general manager and head coach, new GM Nick Caserio doesn't see that affecting Watson's status with the team.

"He's our quarterback," Caserio said, via ESPN's Field Yates, when asked at his introductory press conference about the idea of trading Watson. "I can't tell you how much respect and admiration have for him as a player."

Caserio's comments come one day after reports surfaced saying Watson was "extremely unhappy" with the organization after being told by owner Cal McNair that the signal-caller would be involved in the hiring process for the general manager and coach, but was not involved in Caserio's hiring. Watson's dissatisfaction does not have to do with the team hiring Caserio, but rather the fact that his role in the hiring process was not as substantial as he believed it would be.

The Clemson product reportedly provided input on potential GM candidates, though none of them were considered or consulted. Watson was also not informed that Caserio would be hired and found out about the decision on social media.

As for the team's head coach opening, Watson favored Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after he was recommended by Patrick Mahomes, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. But the team didn't ask Bieniemy for an interview, making Houston the only team with a head coach vacancy that didn't.

Following reports of Watson's frustration with the team, some people began wondering if he will request a trade.

McNair said on Friday that he has reached out to Watson about Caserio's hiring and looks forward to speaking with the quarterback when he returns from vacation.

"The most important thing for us is to speak to Deshaun," Caserio said about fixing the team's relationship with the 25-year-old.

This season, Watson led the league with 4,823 passing yards and set career highs in completion percentage (70.2%), passing touchdowns (33) and passer rating (112.4).

