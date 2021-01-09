How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Washington

SI.com
Buccaneers vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch Wild Card Round, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

The Buccaneers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2007, and they'll face the Washington Football Team in the wild card round at FedEx Field on Saturday night.

In his first year in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady led the team to an 11–5 record regular-season record, matching the second-highest win total in franchise history. The team secured the No. 5 seed in the NFC with a 44–27 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, earning the top wild-card spot in the conference.

Super Bowl LV will be held at the Bucs' Raymond James Stadium and Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, and his team will be looking to bring another Lombardi Trophy to Tampa Bay.

The Washington Football Team (7–9) defeated the Eagles, 20–14, on Sunday night in a win-or-go-home scenario. Under first-year coach Ron Rivera, the team clinched the NFC East and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, marking its first postseason berth since 2015. Quarterback Alex Smith, who has been dealing with a calf injury, threw for 162 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

After the game, defensive end Chase Young jogged off the field, yelling, "Tom Brady! Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom!"

During his strong rookie campaign, Young has tallied 42 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles as part of a strong Washington pass defense that could present a challenge to Brady and the Buccaneers' offense.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch on NBCSports.com or with the NBC Sports app

