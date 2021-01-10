NFL Rumors: Trubisky's Future With Bears Uncertain

A deep postseason run could impact the Chicago Bears' decision to bring back quarterback Mitchell Trubisky heading into the 2021 NFL season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, prior to their postseason matchup with New Orleans on Sunday, the Bears are currently not set on having the former No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft back next season.

Last May, Chicago declined Trubisky's fifth-year option, making Trubisky a free-agent this offseason. Trubisky was Chicago's starter for the first three weeks of this year's NFL season, but was benched prior to the team's fourth game. After an injury to Nick Foles, Trubisky returned to the starting role in Week 12 and led Chicago to a postseason run. In his final six games, Trubisky threw for 1,495 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

On Dec. 27, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that, "in the eyes of some NFL executives, Trubisky recently has played some of the best football of his career, making a case as to why Chicago will need to consider re-signing him."

In a Dec. 30 story, Kalyn Kahler for Bleacher Report cited multiple NFL personnel members who thought that Trubisky might be the Bears' most logical choice at quarterback next season.

"And play with who if they don't sign him?" one pro scout told B/R.

"What are your other options?" an NFC executive said. "He's played well, regardless of competition, and proved doubters wrong."

"If the regime stays, I wouldn't be surprised if they re-sign him at a reduced rate and let him compete again next year," another executive told Kahler.

Trubisky has compiled a 29-21 record as a starter during his four seasons in Chicago.

He will make the second playoff start of his career on Sunday vs. the Saints. Kickoff is set for 4:40 p.m. ET.

