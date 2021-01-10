SI.com
NFL Rumors: Trubisky's Future With Bears Uncertain Heading Into Postseason

A deep postseason run could impact the Chicago Bears' decision to bring back quarterback Mitchell Trubisky heading into the 2021 NFL season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, prior to their postseason matchup with New Orleans on Sunday, the Bears are currently not set on having the former No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft back next season.

Last May, Chicago declined Trubisky's fifth-year option, making Trubisky a free-agent this offseason. Trubisky was Chicago's starter for the first three weeks of this year's NFL season, but was benched prior to the team's fourth game. After an injury to Nick Foles, Trubisky returned to the starting role in Week 12 and led Chicago to a postseason run. In his final six games, Trubisky threw for 1,495 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

On Dec. 27, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that, "in the eyes of some NFL executives, Trubisky recently has played some of the best football of his career, making a case as to why Chicago will need to consider re-signing him."

In a Dec. 30 story, Kalyn Kahler for Bleacher Report cited multiple NFL personnel members who thought that Trubisky might be the Bears' most logical choice at quarterback next season. 

"And play with who if they don't sign him?" one pro scout told B/R.

"What are your other options?" an NFC executive said. "He's played well, regardless of competition, and proved doubters wrong."

"If the regime stays, I wouldn't be surprised if they re-sign him at a reduced rate and let him compete again next year," another executive told Kahler.

Trubisky has compiled a 29-21 record as a starter during his four seasons in Chicago.

He will make the second playoff start of his career on Sunday vs. the Saints. Kickoff is set for 4:40 p.m. ET.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:

  • This week, the NFL will decide if it will hold the 2021 NFL combine. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • Washington's Chase Young suffered a mild ankle sprain on Saturday vs. the Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will need surgery in the offseason to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He also might need surgery on his right shoulder and on fingers on his left hand. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will watch Sunday's game from his basement and currently feels asymptomatic. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • Doug Pederson's status as the Eagles' coach is not firm. (Chris Mortensen & Tim McManus, ESPN)
  • A source presented informed speculation that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson would consider a trade to the Dolphins. (Chris Mortensen, ESPN)

