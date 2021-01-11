NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn 'Favorite' to Be New Cowboys DC

SI.com
NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn 'Favorite' to Be New Cowboys Defensive Coordinator

After talking with Dallas over the weekend, former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn "is the favorite to become the Cowboys' next defensive coordinator," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Todd Archer.

Quinn reportedly is flying to Dallas on Monday for an in-person interview after talking with Cowboys officials on Zoom over the weekend. He joins Falcons secondary coach Joe Whitt and Panthers defensive passing game coordinator Jason Simmons as the three known candidates for the position, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Cowboys are searching for a new defensive coordinator after firing Mike Nolan last week, and his successor will have to overhaul a Cowboys defense that had one of its worst seasons in franchise history.

Last October, the Falcons fired Quinn following their 0–5 start to the 2020 campaign. In six seasons, he amassed a 43–42 record and led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year with the team. However, Quinn was unable to oversee a defensive turnaround for the Falcons in 2020, and the team allowed 32.2 points per game under his leadership.

Quinn previously served as the Seahawks' defensive coordinator for two seasons before joining Atlanta in 2015.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:

  • The Lions will speak with Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles, Titans OC Arthur Smith and Saints tight ends coach and assistant head coach Dan Campbell this week about their head coaching vacancy. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • Titans OC Arthur Smith interviewed on Sunday with the Jaguars for their head coaching job. He is also scheduled to interview with the Jets, Falcons, Chargers and Lions for their head coaching vacancies. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • Rams coach Sean McVay said after the team's wild-card win that he doesn't expect DL Aaron Donald (rib) and WR Cooper Kupp's (bursitis) injuries to keep them from playing the Packers. 

