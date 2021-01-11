NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn 'Favorite' to Be New Cowboys DC

After talking with Dallas over the weekend, former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn "is the favorite to become the Cowboys' next defensive coordinator," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Todd Archer.

Quinn reportedly is flying to Dallas on Monday for an in-person interview after talking with Cowboys officials on Zoom over the weekend. He joins Falcons secondary coach Joe Whitt and Panthers defensive passing game coordinator Jason Simmons as the three known candidates for the position, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Cowboys are searching for a new defensive coordinator after firing Mike Nolan last week, and his successor will have to overhaul a Cowboys defense that had one of its worst seasons in franchise history.

Last October, the Falcons fired Quinn following their 0–5 start to the 2020 campaign. In six seasons, he amassed a 43–42 record and led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year with the team. However, Quinn was unable to oversee a defensive turnaround for the Falcons in 2020, and the team allowed 32.2 points per game under his leadership.

Quinn previously served as the Seahawks' defensive coordinator for two seasons before joining Atlanta in 2015.

