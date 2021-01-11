SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Sean Payton Delivers on Slime Bath Promise After Saints Blowout Win Over Bears

Author:
Publish date:
sean-payton-new-orleans-saints

Saints head coach Sean Payton received a celebratory victory bath after Sunday's win over the Bears, but the bath didn't come with the traditional Gatorade poured over Payton's head.

Payton said earlier this week if the Saints won, he would be okay getting slimed. He came through on his promise and was doused with a bucket of green slime after the win, concluding a day of Nickelodeon-based antics for the NFC wild-card battle. Perhaps Payton and the Saints will keep the tradition going if they advance to the NFC championship next week.

Payton's sliming was far from the only Nickelodeon addition to the wild-card matchup. Sunday's broadcast also featured slime cannons for every touchdown scored, as well as trivia on a number of players.

Payton and the Saints will face the Buccaneers on Sunday as they eye a berth in the NFC championship. No word has been given on Payton's preferred substance for a potential postgame celebration. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jared Goff at the line of scrimmage
Play
NFL

NFL Divisional Round Matchups and Schedule

See what teams will face off in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

sean-payton-new-orleans-saints
NFL

Sean Payton Gets Slimed After Saints Blowout Win Over Bears

Payton and the Saints advanced to the NFC divisional round with a win over the Bears on Sunday.

nfl-nickelodeon-broadcast-chicago-bears
Play
NFL

Nickelodeon Game Proves Football Doesn't Have to Be So Serious

We probably talk about football too seriously. The Saints-Bears game was a reminder that we don't have to.

cleveland browns
NFL

Twitter Reacts to Steelers' Disastrous Start vs. Browns

The Browns made their first playoff appearance in 18 years on Sunday night, and promptly wreaked havoc on the rival Steelers.

USATSI_10020216
Play
NFL

President Trump to Award Bill Belichick Medal of Freedom

Trump previously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player on Wednesday.

mitchell-trubisky-bears-patriots
NFL

Saints Shut Down Bears, Advance to NFC Divisional Round

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 19 passes for 199 yards as Chicago's offense failed to find the end zone until the final minute in a 21–9 loss.

bogdan bogdanovic
NBA

Hawks Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic Fractures Right Knee

Bogdanovic signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Hawks this offseason. He's averaged 9.9 points per game so far in 2020-21.

Screen Shot 2021-01-10 at 5.47.35 PM
Play
Extra Mustard

Nickelodeon Unveils Slime Cannon After Saints Touchdown

Sunday's Nickelodeon broadcast of the Bears-Saints wild-card game featured perhaps the greatest end zone graphic in NFL history.