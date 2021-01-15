NFL Rumors: Falcons Offer HC Job to Arthur Smith

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Can Urban Meyer Turn Around the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Can Urban Meyer Turn Around the Jacksonville Jaguars?

NFL Rumors: Falcons Offer Head Coaching Job to Titans OC Arthur Smith

Author:
Publish date:

After the Jets and Jaguars hired new head coaches on Thursday, it looks like the Falcons could be joining them soon.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Atlanta has made an offer to Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to become their next head coach.

Smith would replace Dan Quinn, who was fired in October following the team's 0–5 start. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris served as the Falcons' interim head coach for the remainder of the season, and he led the club to their only wins in their 4–12 season.

The Lions and Eagles were also interested in Smith for their head coaching vacancies, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith's trip to Detroit is now off.

Smith, 38, first joined the Titans in 2011 as a defensive quality control coach and has served multiple roles on their coaching staff. Under Smith, Tennessee ranked fourth in scoring in the NFL during the 2020 regular season, averaging 30.7 points per game.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:

  • Former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has spoken with Pete Carroll about the Seahawks' offensive coordinator job. (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Lions will interview Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles on Friday. Bowles has also spent time talking with the Falcons. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Jaguars hired former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer as their next head coach on Thursday. Meyer has never coached in the NFL prior to joining Jacksonville. (Team announcement)
  • The Jets hired 49ers DC Robert Saleh as their new head coach on Thursday, and he will receive a five-year deal. (Team announcement)
  • The Panthers hired Scott Fitterer to be the franchise's new general manager on Thursday. Fitterer had been with the Seahawks since 2001 and was most recently the team's vice president of football operations. (Team announcement)

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley on TNT's Inside the NBA
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaq and Chuck Rip James Harden After Forcing Trade to Nets

“If he don’t win this year, it’s a bust. Period.”

derrick henry
Play
Fantasy

The 2,000-Yard Curse: Derrick Henry's Inevitable Steep Decline in 2021

Every back to rush for 2,000 yards suffered a big decline the following season. Is Derrick Henry destined for the same fate?

Wayne-Rooney-Derby-Manager-Win
Play
Soccer

Wayne Rooney Retires, Becomes Derby's Permanent Coach

Rooney had been in a player-interim coach capacity for the club, but will now fully focus on being its manager.

FIFA-Club-World-Cup-Trophy
Play
Soccer

Auckland City Out of FIFA Club World Cup Due to COVID Restrictions

The field in Qatar next month is down to six after the Oceania champion withdrew.

arthur-smith-titans-nfl-rumors
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Falcons Offer HC Job to Arthur Smith

The Falcons finished the 2020 season at 4–12 after firing head coach Dan Quinn in October.

dj-lemahieu-mlb-rumors
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: DJ LeMahieu Nearing Return to Yankees

In 2020, LeMahieu led the majors with a .364 batting average and finished third in voting for the AL MVP award.

devonta smith cast 1
Play
College Football

Inside Alabama's Medical Tent During the National Title Game

For 30 minutes inside this hot, humid medical tent, Alabama’s doctor tried to fix DeVonta Smith's dislocated finger.

dCOVbrowns4
Play
NFL

Positive Vibes in Cleveland? Believe it

How the Browns—yes, the chronically dysfunctional Browns—found inner peace and learned how to win again.