NFL Rumors: Falcons Offer HC Job to Arthur Smith

After the Jets and Jaguars hired new head coaches on Thursday, it looks like the Falcons could be joining them soon.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Atlanta has made an offer to Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to become their next head coach.

Smith would replace Dan Quinn, who was fired in October following the team's 0–5 start. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris served as the Falcons' interim head coach for the remainder of the season, and he led the club to their only wins in their 4–12 season.

The Lions and Eagles were also interested in Smith for their head coaching vacancies, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith's trip to Detroit is now off.

Smith, 38, first joined the Titans in 2011 as a defensive quality control coach and has served multiple roles on their coaching staff. Under Smith, Tennessee ranked fourth in scoring in the NFL during the 2020 regular season, averaging 30.7 points per game.

