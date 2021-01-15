NFL Rumors: Falcons Offer HC Job to Arthur Smith

NFL Rumors: Falcons Offer Head Coaching Job to Titans OC Arthur Smith
After the Jets and Jaguars hired new head coaches on Thursday, it looks like the Falcons could be joining them soon.
According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Atlanta has made an offer to Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to become their next head coach.
Smith would replace Dan Quinn, who was fired in October following the team's 0–5 start. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris served as the Falcons' interim head coach for the remainder of the season, and he led the club to their only wins in their 4–12 season.
The Lions and Eagles were also interested in Smith for their head coaching vacancies, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith's trip to Detroit is now off.
Smith, 38, first joined the Titans in 2011 as a defensive quality control coach and has served multiple roles on their coaching staff. Under Smith, Tennessee ranked fourth in scoring in the NFL during the 2020 regular season, averaging 30.7 points per game.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- Former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has spoken with Pete Carroll about the Seahawks' offensive coordinator job. (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Lions will interview Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles on Friday. Bowles has also spent time talking with the Falcons. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Jaguars hired former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer as their next head coach on Thursday. Meyer has never coached in the NFL prior to joining Jacksonville. (Team announcement)
- The Jets hired 49ers DC Robert Saleh as their new head coach on Thursday, and he will receive a five-year deal. (Team announcement)
- The Panthers hired Scott Fitterer to be the franchise's new general manager on Thursday. Fitterer had been with the Seahawks since 2001 and was most recently the team's vice president of football operations. (Team announcement)