Jets to Hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh as Head Coach

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Jets to Hire 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh as Next Head Coach

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The New York Jets have reached an agreement with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to be their next head coach, the team announced Thursday night.

Saleh, 41, will get a five-year deal with the Jets. He's been San Francisco's defensive coordinator since 2017.

robert saleh

Saleh replaces Adam Gase, who was fired after two years and a 9-23 record. The Jets have not had a winning season since 2015, and have not made the playoffs since 2010.

The Jets defense ranked 26th in points per game allowed (28.6) and 24th in total yards allowed per game (387.6) last season. Saleh led a defensive turnaround in San Francisco over the past two years. After ranking dead last with 406.4 yards allowed per game in 2018, the 49ers ranked second in 2019 (281.8) and ranked fifth this season (314.4) despite enduring many injuries and coronavirus-related absences.

Saleh will bring 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur with him to New York as his offensive coordinator, in a move first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The Jets completed their second interview with Saleh on Wednesday. The team met with nine candidates in the first round of interviews, and Saleh was the first to be brought in for a second.

Saleh becomes the NFL's fourth minority currently in a head coaching role, joining Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, Miami's Brian Flores and Washington's Ron Rivera. He first broke through in the NFL as an intern with the Texans in 2005. He had stops with the Seahawks and Jaguars as a linebackers coach and quality control coach before landing the defensive coordinator job in San Francisco.

Several members of the 49ers organization spoke highly of New York's hire after the news broke Thursday.

YOU MAY LIKE

panthers helmet
NFL

Panthers Hire Seahawks Executive Scott Fitterer as New GM

Fitterer has spent the past 20 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, most recently serving as the team's vice president of football operations.

robert saleh
Play
NFL

Jets to Hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh as Head Coach

Saleh, 41, has been the 49ers defensive coordinator since 2017, and will replace fired head coach Adam Gase.

archie bradley
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies Add Archie Bradley to Boost Bullpen

Bradley, 28, will help bolster a Philadelphia bullpen that ranked last in the league in 2020 with a 7.06 ERA.

Feb 28, 2020; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow walks back to the dugout after striking out in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
Play
NFL

Report: Tim Tebow Won't Leave the Mets to Join Meyer, Jaguars

Tim Tebow made it clear he does not plan on joining his former coach Urban Meyer with the Jaguars. He's focused on beginning spring training with the Mets.

urban-meyer-nfl-rumors
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Meyer Eyeing Linehan for Jags OC, Rams QB Wolford Ruled Out

After Urban Meyer signed with the Jaguars, former NFL head coach and LSU OC Scott Linehan emerged as the prime candidate for OC.

Kentucky Wildcats coaches and players kneel during the national anthem prior to a game against the Florida Gators on Jan. 9, 2021.
College Basketball

Calipari's Decision to Kneel Is Worth the Blowback From Big Blue's Red Base

John Calipari chose to kneel alongside his players, sparking a controversy among UK's fanbase, despite his team's historically inauspicious start.

Urban Meyer_3
Play
NFL

Jaguars Hire Urban Meyer as Next Head Coach

Meyer went 187-32 throughout his four stops as a collegiate coach, but will be making his NFL coaching debut with the Jaguars.

urban-meyer-jacksonville-jaguars-done-his-homework
Play
NFL

Urban Meyer Knows What He’s Getting Into in Jacksonville

The former Florida and Ohio State coach is jumping to the NFL for the first time, but he’s been doing his homework for years.