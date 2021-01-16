How to Watch Rams vs. Packers

SI.com
NFL Divisional Playoffs: Best Bets, Odds, Predictions
Rams vs. Packers Live Stream: How to Watch NFC Divisional Playoffs, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 1 NFC-seed Packers will host the No. 6 Rams for an NFL divisional-round playoff game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 16. 

Green Bay (13-3) enters the matchup after a bye week as the NFC's top seed, while L.A. defeated the Seahawks in the wild-card round. The Packers opened as seven-point favorites against the Rams.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the NFC divisional-round playoff game live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or Fox Sports Go

The Packers will attempt to return to the NFC championship game for a second straight season after falling to the 49ers in last year's conference title contest. The Rams last advanced to the NFC championship during the 2018 season and then lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl

Green Bay has been led by MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers, who recorded 48 passing and three rushing touchdowns for 4,448 total yards during the regular season. Rodgers' top targets have been wide receiver Davante Adams, who scored 18 touchdowns and tallied 1,374 receiving yards in 14 games. Running back Aaron Jones had nine rushing and two receiving touchdowns with 1,459 total yards.

The Rams have dealt with injuries in recent weeks but enter Saturday's game with DT Aaron Donald and WR Cooper Kupp possibly available. A starting quarterback has yet to be named after John Wolford injured his neck in the wild-card game and Jared Goff has been dealing with an injured thumb.

About 6,000 fans are permitted to be in attendance at Lambeau Field for the divisional playoff game per COVID-19 protocols. 

The temperature is projected to be a high of 24 degrees by kickoff in Green Bay, Wis. 

