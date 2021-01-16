NFL Rumors: Rams' Kupp Game-Time Decision vs. Packers

NFL Rumors: Rams' Cooper Kupp Ruled Game-Time Decision Against Packers
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday's NFC Divisional game against the Green Bay Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Kupp suffered a a knee injury in last week's 30–20 wild-card win against the Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kupp has bursitis in his knee and the Rams do not expect a decision on his status until pre-game warmups.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said last week he expected Kupp to play against Green Bay on Saturday. However, according Pelissero, the receiver was unable to practice all week.
The Rams and Packers square off at Lambeau Field at 4:35 p.m. ET.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has emerged as a favorite to become the Los Angeles Chargers' next head coach. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Seattle has spoken with former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson about its offensive coordinator opening. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- Seattle wide receiver Josh Gordon's conditional reinstatement has been rescinded and he will be suspended indefinitely. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- Ryan Stamper, assistant athletic director of player development at Ohio State, is leaving the Buckeyes to join Urban Meyer and the Jaguars. Stamper has been with Ohio State since Meyer’s first season in Columbus in 2012. (Bill Rabinowitz, The Dispatch)
- There were no positive COVID-19 tests among the remaining teams Saturday morning, giving an all-clear for the divisional round. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- Former Texas and USF coach Charlie Strong will join Meyer's Jaguars staff, and likely will serve as Jacksonville's LB coach. (Brett McMurphy, Stadium)
- The Saints' assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell has emerged as a favorite for the Lions' head coach opening. (Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- Former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has spoken with Pete Carroll about the Seahawks' offensive coordinator job. (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)