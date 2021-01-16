NFL Rumors: Rams' Kupp Game-Time Decision vs. Packers

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday's NFC Divisional game against the Green Bay Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Kupp suffered a a knee injury in last week's 30–20 wild-card win against the Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kupp has bursitis in his knee and the Rams do not expect a decision on his status until pre-game warmups.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said last week he expected Kupp to play against Green Bay on Saturday. However, according Pelissero, the receiver was unable to practice all week.

The Rams and Packers square off at Lambeau Field at 4:35 p.m. ET.

