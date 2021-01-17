Bills Stifle Ravens to Advance to AFC Championship Game

Folding table owners around the Northeast, be advised: the Bills wagon is rolling on.

Josh Allen threw for 206 yards and one touchdown as the Bills defeated the Ravens, 17-3, in Saturday night's AFC divisional round. Though Buffalo's high-octane offense was mostly held in check, its defense rose to the occasion against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' ground game.

The Bills contained Jackson for most of the night and made the play of the game late in the third quarter. With Buffalo ahead, 10-3, the Ravens were knocking on the door and faced a third-and-goal from the 9-yard line when Jackson was picked off in the end zone by Taron Johnson, who returned it all the way back for a touchdown.

Baltimore's comeback chances took an even bigger hit on its next possession, when a bad snap led to Jackson scrambling to avoid pressure and taking a big hit. He would remain on the ground for several minutes before leaving the game and being placed in concussion protocol, while undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley took over at quarterback.

Jackson finished the game 14-for-24 with 162 yards and an interception, along with nine rushes for 34 yards. Huntley went 6-for-13 for 60 yards.

Neither team found the end zone in a first half that was marred by three missed field goals, including two by Baltimore's usually reliable Justin Tucker. Tucker missed from 41 and 46 yards, while Buffalo's Tyler Bass missed from 43 yards early in the second quarter.

The Bills scored the game's first touchdown on their opening drive of the third quarter when Josh Allen found Stefon Diggs on a three-yard score. Diggs had eight receptions for 106 yards on the night.

Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens advanced to the Bills' 8-yard line and had a chance to make it a one-score game with about three minutes left, but turned the ball over on downs to seal the win for Buffalo.

The win puts the Bills in the AFC championship game for the first time since the 1993-94 season, when they defeated the Chiefs en route to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance.