Bills Stifle Ravens to Advance to AFC Championship Game

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Bills Defense Clamps Down on Ravens in Divisional Round Win

Author:
Publish date:

Folding table owners around the Northeast, be advised: the Bills wagon is rolling on.

Josh Allen threw for 206 yards and one touchdown as the Bills defeated the Ravens, 17-3, in Saturday night's AFC divisional round. Though Buffalo's high-octane offense was mostly held in check, its defense rose to the occasion against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' ground game.

The Bills contained Jackson for most of the night and made the play of the game late in the third quarter. With Buffalo ahead, 10-3, the Ravens were knocking on the door and faced a third-and-goal from the 9-yard line when Jackson was picked off in the end zone by Taron Johnson, who returned it all the way back for a touchdown.

Baltimore's comeback chances took an even bigger hit on its next possession, when a bad snap led to Jackson scrambling to avoid pressure and taking a big hit. He would remain on the ground for several minutes before leaving the game and being placed in concussion protocol, while undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley took over at quarterback.

Jackson finished the game 14-for-24 with 162 yards and an interception, along with nine rushes for 34 yards. Huntley went 6-for-13 for 60 yards.

Neither team found the end zone in a first half that was marred by three missed field goals, including two by Baltimore's usually reliable Justin Tucker. Tucker missed from 41 and 46 yards, while Buffalo's Tyler Bass missed from 43 yards early in the second quarter.

The Bills scored the game's first touchdown on their opening drive of the third quarter when Josh Allen found Stefon Diggs on a three-yard score. Diggs had eight receptions for 106 yards on the night.

stefon diggs

The Ravens advanced to the Bills' 8-yard line and had a chance to make it a one-score game with about three minutes left, but turned the ball over on downs to seal the win for Buffalo.

The win puts the Bills in the AFC championship game for the first time since the 1993-94 season, when they defeated the Chiefs en route to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

YOU MAY LIKE

NFL Divisional Round Playoff takeaways
Play
NFL

Divisional Round Takeaways: Bills D Comes Up Big, Unstoppable Pack, Cruel End for Lamar

Plus, Taron Johnson’s pick-six the play of the postseason, a mortal Aaron Donald, Justin Tucker doinks, and much more.

stefon diggs
NFL

Bills Stifle Ravens to Advance to AFC Championship Game

Buffalo's defense kept Lamar Jackson bottled up as the Bills reach the AFC title game for the first time since 1994.

Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown against the Rams
Play
NFL

NFL Playoffs: Conference Championship Games Schedule

Find out when the AFC and NFC championship games will be played.

Lamar Jackson looking to pass against the Bills
Play
NFL

Lamar Jackson Suffers Concussion in Loss to Bills

Lamar Jackson exited Saturday's divisional round game against the Bills after suffering a concussion near the end of the third quarter and did not return to the game.

Justin Tucker attempting a kick
Play
NFL

Justin Tucker Doinks Two Field Goals in First Half vs. Bills

Tucker missed back-to-back field goals in the first half of Saturday's divisional round game against the Bills.

James Harden attempts a layup against the Magic
Play
NBA

James Harden Records Historic Game in Nets Debut

Harden broke the Nets' assists record in his first game in Brooklyn

aaron-rodgers-nfc-divisional-round-game-the-packers-year
Play
NFL

It's Looking Like the Packers' Year

The Packers are set to host the NFC championship game next week and things are literally bouncing their way.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) high fives forward Kevin Durant (7) during a time out in the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

James Harden Showed an Ability to Adapt in His Nets Debut

Brooklyn's newest superstar recorded a triple-double in his first outing with Brooklyn, albeit without Kyrie Irving around to share possession.