Justin Tucker Doinks Two Field Goals in First Half vs. Bills

Justin Tucker is giving a new meaning to term double doink. 

Entering the windy playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Tucker made 90.7% of his kicks throughout his career with the Baltimore Ravens—a historically accurate leg. But in the first half, Tucker missed two field goals, both off the uprights, as the Ravens struggled to put points on the board.

The first miss occurred on a 41-yard attempt that hit the left upright and the second came off a 46-yard attempt that somehow hit its right counterpart.

Twitter called out play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels for "jinxing" Tucker when he said, "so here's (Justin) Tucker, who almost never misses," prior to the first attempt. 

Tucker has not been himself these past two weeks. In the Ravens' 27-24 wild-card win over the Indianapolis Colts, he missed one of his attempts. Today's outing marks the first time in his career that the four-time first-team All-Pro has missed field goals in back-to-back games. 

In the 2020 regular season, Tucker was 26-for-29 in field goal tries and two of them came from 50 yards or more.

Tucker was able to redeem himself with a 34-yarder to tie up the game heading into halftime.

