Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan to Sing Super Bowl National Anthem

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LV

Country star Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan will team up to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LV next month, while Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful."

Their performances will take place on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa before the game's kickoff. 

Later in the night, three-time Grammy Award winner The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show. The NFL made the announcement last November, tabbing Jay-Z's Roc Nation to help produce the show.

Last year's Super Bowl halftime show, which drew more than 104 million viewers, showcased Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Singer and actress Demi Lovato performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the game, and Yolanda Adams sang "America the Beautiful."

Church, a 10-time Grammy nominee, released his debut album in 2006 and has topped the country charts with songs like "Drink In My Hand," "Springsteen" and “Record Year.” 

Sullivan rose to the top of the R&B charts in 2008 with her debut single and album. She’s earned 12 Grammy nominations and written songs for Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson and Monica. Her new album, "Heaux Tales," debuted at No. 4 on this week's all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart.

H.E.R. won two Grammys in 2019 and has earned critical acclaim for her live performances. She's launched R&B hits such as "Focus," "Best Part," "Slide" and "Damage."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

