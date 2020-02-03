Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headlined this year's Super Bowl halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The performance occurred after the 49ers and Chiefs ended the first half tied at 10 points apiece.

Shakira performed first, while Jennifer Lopez took the stage next. The two also performed together toward the end of the show.

(Check out the setlist for this year's halftime show.)

Sunday's performance was the first Super Bowl appearance for both Lopez and Shakira, both having lived in Miami during their lifetime.

Lopez and Shakira join Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars as recent Super Bowl halftime performers.