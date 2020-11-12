The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, the three-time Grammy award winner announced Thursday.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said in an official release.

The performance will be produced in part by Roc Nation, which is also serving as a strategic advisor for the showcase.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own," Jay-Z said in a statement. "His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry."

The Weeknd's 2020 album, After Hours, is the No. 1 most streamed R&B album of all time, and his 80s nostalgic track “Blinding Lights” went five-times RIAA-certified platinum, breaking the record for Billboard’s longest-running No. 1 on its U.S. radio chart at 46 weeks and counting.

The Weeknd has also recently made a number of acting appearances, including the 2019 film Uncut Gems, among others.

Last year's Super Bowl halftime show, which drew more than 104 million viewers, showcased Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is reportedly planning for a 20% seating capacity at the upcoming Super Bowl, which is set to take place in Tampa, Fla.