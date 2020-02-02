Singer and actress Demi Lovato performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LIV.

For the prop bettors, Lovato took one minute and 49 seconds to sing the National Anthem, according to Bovada. The sportsbook had the line at 1:55 heading into Sunday night.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform the halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Yolanda Adams also sang "America the Beautiful."

Gladys Knight performed the National Anthem in Super Bowl LIII.

