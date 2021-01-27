SI.com
NFL Rumors: Rams Expected to Have Open QB Competition if Jared Goff is Not Traded

Rams quarterbacks Jared Goff and John Wolford are expected to have an open competition for the starting job next season if both remain on the roster, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Goff, 26, has been the Rams' full-time starting quarterback over the past four years and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 season. Wolford, 25, has been with the Rams as a backup since signing in April 2019. 

Wolford made his first start in L.A.'s Week 17 victory over the Cardinals on Jan. 9 as Goff was recovering from thumb surgery. He was also named the starter in the wild-card round but exited early due to a neck injury

In his Week 17 victory, Wolford recorded 231 passing yards and 56 rushing yards with one interception.

The Rams reportedly "like what they saw" out of Wolford during the time he played and have liked what he has shown in training camp, per Rapoport. 

As for a potential Goff trade, Rams GM Les Snead left his options open.

“What I can say is Jared Goff is a Ram at this moment,” Snead said on Tuesday. “It’s way too early to speculate on the future. That’s a beautiful mystery.”

Goff has recorded 45 total wins, including three playoff victories, over his last four seasons with the Rams. That is the second-most in the NFL behind Tom Brady (55). He is under contract through 2024.

  • Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is being hired by the Eagles as a quarterbacks coach. (Adam Rittenberg, ESPN)
  • The Seahawks plan to hire Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • NFL teams have started to reach out to the Lions about what it would take to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford in a trade. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

