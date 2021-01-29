NFL Rumors: Rams Exploring Possible Matthew Stafford Trade

As uncertainty looms over quarterback Jared Goff's future as the starter for the Rams, the team has looked into trade possibilities with the Lions about quarterback Matthew Stafford, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reports that Stafford considers the Rams a viable landing spot as a contender. It's unclear what would happen to Goff if a trade for Stafford gets completed, as Goff is due to make $43.25 million over the next two years and would be difficult to trade.

The market for Stafford could move quickly, as The MMQB's Albert Breer reports that the Lions aim to complete a deal before the Super Bowl. Breer expects the Lions to receive a first-round pick and perhaps more for Stafford, which further complicates the situation for the Rams, as they do not have a first-round pick in 2021 draft.

Stafford, who turns 33 on Super Bowl Sunday, started every game for Detroit this season, completing 64.2% of his passes for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

