SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Watson, Rodgers, Stafford: How Many First Round Picks Would You Invest?
Watson, Rodgers, Stafford: How Many First Round Picks Would You Invest?

NFL Rumors: Rams Exploring Possible Matthew Stafford Trade

Author:
Publish date:

As uncertainty looms over quarterback Jared Goff's future as the starter for the Rams, the team has looked into trade possibilities with the Lions about quarterback Matthew Stafford, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reports that Stafford considers the Rams a viable landing spot as a contender. It's unclear what would happen to Goff if a trade for Stafford gets completed, as Goff is due to make $43.25 million over the next two years and would be difficult to trade.

The market for Stafford could move quickly, as The MMQB's Albert Breer reports that the Lions aim to complete a deal before the Super Bowl. Breer expects the Lions to receive a first-round pick and perhaps more for Stafford, which further complicates the situation for the Rams, as they do not have a first-round pick in 2021 draft.

Stafford, who turns 33 on Super Bowl Sunday, started every game for Detroit this season, completing 64.2% of his passes for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Keep up with the latest rumors around the NFL:

  • The Packers will reportedly not bring back defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. Green Bay ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring defense in 2020. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
  • The Lions have reportedly hired former Panthers and Texans head coach Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant. Capers was in a similar role with the Vikings last season. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • The 49ers have reportedly hired Cory Undlin as their pass game specialist and secondary coach. Undlin was the defensive coordinator for the Lions in 2020. (Field Yates, ESPN)

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15473699
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Saturday Betting Breakdown: Where are the Sharps Wagering this Weekend?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo spotlights three marquee Top 25 college basketball matchups that sharp bettors are targeting.

USMNT center back Aaron Long
Play
Soccer

Transfers, Potential MLS Lockout Add Wrinkles for U.S. Players Before Friendly

With the transfer window in Europe's top leagues after a friendly vs. Trinidad & Tobago and MLS facing labor strife, players have their club futures to consider.

Nolan Arenado reacts after striking out against the Dodgers at Coors Field.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Cardinals, Rockies Discussing Nolan Arenado Trade

Arenado, who turns 30 in April, has six years and $199 million left on his deal. He hit .253/.303/.434 in 48 games in 2020.

matthew stafford
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Rams Exploring Possible Matthew Stafford Trade

Stafford, who turns 33 in February, is expected to be moved quickly, with the Lions hoping to trade him before the Super Bowl.

Northwestern logo on an equipment box
College Football

Cheerleader Sues Northwestern Over Harassment by Fans

Hayden Richardson filed a federal lawsuit against the university Friday, detailing repeated instances of harassment while a member of the team.

Layshia Clarendon
WNBA

Layshia Clarendon Gained Support From Liberty, WNBA for Top Surgery

The Liberty guard and WNBPA first vice president underwent successful top surgery.

USATSI_14399302
Play
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Robert B. Lewis Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the Robert B. Lewis Stakes from Santa Anita including the latest odds and best bets.

roman-reigns
Play
Extra Mustard

Roman Reigns Responds to Undertaker's Saying Today's WWE Stars Are Soft

WWE: Roman Reigns has strong words for Undertaker, shares thoughts on Attitude Era