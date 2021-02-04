Shaquille O'Neal to Host SHAQ Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

Sunday’s big game will have quite the lead-in: The SHAQ Bowl.

A virtual event hosted from a custom-built stadium in Tampa, the SHAQ Bowl will feature two celebrity teams competing in a variety of challenges with the winner earning the first-ever SHAQ Bowl Trophy.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. eastern and will be streamed live from Tampa on Facebook along with other platforms.

“The Big Game looks pretty different than it has in years past. With no in-person events, I decided to team up with Mercari to create The SHAQ Bowl and connect fans across America on the biggest Sunday in sports,” Shaquille O’Neal said. “We’ve got celebrity fueled viral challenges, plus a superstar musical line-up for our Halftime Show. Be prepared for the most exciting and action-packed kickoff event ever!”

O’Neal will host the event alongside former NFL players Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson and Terrell Owens and broadcasters Sara Walsh and Jen Lada.

Competitions will be between two teams of celebrities, Team Kansas City and Team Tampa Bay. Diplo, Ezekiel Elliott, Olivia Culpo, Quavo, Steve-O and The Miz will team up for Kansas City, while Team Tampa Bay features Anthony Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Nelly, Offset, Tim Tebow and Winnie Harlow. Challenges include a sports obstacle course featuring football, basketball, golf, and more, plus a challenge to see who can eat the hottest chicken wing, and, of course, celebrity dodgeball.

The SHAQ Bowl Halftime Show will feature Jack Harlow, Migos, & DJ DIESEL aka Shaq. Shaq will also get in on the action with a pair of challenges that include him arm wrestling.