Shaquille O'Neal to Host SHAQ Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

SHAQ Bowl Set for Super Bowl Sunday

Author:
Publish date:
Shaq Bowl promo for 2021 Super Bowl

Sunday’s big game will have quite the lead-in: The SHAQ Bowl.

A virtual event hosted from a custom-built stadium in Tampa, the SHAQ Bowl will feature two celebrity teams competing in a variety of challenges with the winner earning the first-ever SHAQ Bowl Trophy.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. eastern and will be streamed live from Tampa on Facebook along with other platforms.

“The Big Game looks pretty different than it has in years past. With no in-person events, I decided to team up with Mercari to create The SHAQ Bowl and connect fans across America on the biggest Sunday in sports,” Shaquille O’Neal said. “We’ve got celebrity fueled viral challenges, plus a superstar musical line-up for our Halftime Show. Be prepared for the most exciting and action-packed kickoff event ever!”

O’Neal will host the event alongside former NFL players Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson and Terrell Owens and broadcasters Sara Walsh and Jen Lada.

Competitions will be between two teams of celebrities, Team Kansas City and Team Tampa Bay. Diplo, Ezekiel Elliott, Olivia Culpo, Quavo, Steve-O and The Miz will team up for Kansas City, while Team Tampa Bay features Anthony Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Nelly, Offset, Tim Tebow and Winnie Harlow. Challenges include a sports obstacle course featuring football, basketball, golf, and more, plus a challenge to see who can eat the hottest chicken wing, and, of course, celebrity dodgeball.

The SHAQ Bowl Halftime Show will feature Jack Harlow, Migos, & DJ DIESEL aka Shaq. Shaq will also get in on the action with a pair of challenges that include him arm wrestling.

YOU MAY LIKE

The new Concacaf Champions League format
Play
Soccer

Concacaf Reveals New CCL Format, Starting in 2023

An expanded tournament will feature regionalized group stages before a 16-team knockout bracket crowns the winner.

Shaq Bowl promo for 2021 Super Bowl
NFL

Shaquille O'Neal to Host SHAQ Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

The event will feature celebrity challenges and a star-studded halftime show

Brooklyn Nets power forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The NBA's biggest early-season regrets | Open Floor: SI's NBA Show

Nash raising questions, can Dallas pick it up? And where could Westbrook go?

Screenshot from TNT's tribute video in honor of Kobe Bryant produced by Dr. Dre
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Do You Believe In The Utah Jazz? | The Crossover NBA Podcast

The Jazz are off to the races, do we really need an All-Star Game? And Jayson Tatum stops by to share his journey to the NBA.

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford warmed up for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Thursday, November 26, 2009. JULIAN H. GONZALEZ/Detroit Free Press ORG XMIT: 6764733W Sports Fbn Lions Stafford De
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Stafford vs. Goff, Dilfer On Super Bowl, & The Mailbag

Albert Breer breaks down the the Matthew Stafford trade and what the future looks like for the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams.

Brooklyn Nets power forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Nets' Kevin Durant Leads First All-Star Fan Vote Returns

Nets forward Kevin Durant and Lakers forward LeBron James lead their respective conferences in the first All-Star game fan vote returns.

bill-russell-arrested.jpg
Play
NBA

Celtics legend Bill Russell Receives COVID-19 Vaccine in PSA

Russell joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Greg Popovich in taking the vaccine.

jalen-hurts-philadelphia-eagles
NFL

Jalen Hurts Gives Pennsylvania Family $30,000 for New Home

Hurts connected with the Pennsylvania family through the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.