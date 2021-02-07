SI.com
Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Predictions
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Named 2020 NFL MVP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the AP's Most Valuable Player on Saturday night.

Rodgers delivered plenty of clutch performances while leading the Packers to a 13–3 record. He threw four touchdown passes seven different times and had a passer rating of 124 or better on 10 different occasions. 

The Packers' quarterback finished the regular season with 4,299 passing yards, 48 touchdowns (a franchise single-season record) and five interceptions. 

Rodgers set a NFL single-season record for games (14) with a 100-plus passer rating and games (12) with a 100-plus passer rating and three-plus touchdowns. He became the first quarterback since Steve Young in 1992 to lead the league in four categories of passer rating, touchdown passes and completion and interception percentages. 

The Super Bowl XLV MVP's seven games with four-plus touchdowns ties Patrick Mahomes (2018) for second in league history and behind Peyton Manning's nine in 2013. 

After Green Bay's stellar regular-season performance, the Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 in the NFC championship game.

 In January, Rodgers was selected for the AP's All-Pro first team for the third time in his career (also in 2011 and 2014) and received the NFL MVP award from the Pro Football Writers of America.

