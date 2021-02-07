Looking Back at Every Chiefs Super Bowl Win

SI.com
Daily Cover: Super Bowl Hangovers
Daily Cover: Super Bowl Hangovers

How Many Times Have the Chiefs Won the Super Bowl?

Author:
Publish date:

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team since the Patriots in 2003-04 to win back-to-back Super Bowls when they face off against the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Last season, the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in Miami, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Last year's victory brought Kansas City's Super Bowl record to 2-1.

Prior to reaching last year's Super Bowl, the Chiefs ranked behind only the Lions and Jets for the longest Super Bowl drought in the NFL, having gone 50 years without a Super Bowl appearance and title.

Here's a look at Kansas City's history in the Super Bowl:

Super Bowl I: Packers 35, Chiefs 10

Super Bowl IV: Chiefs 23, Vikings 7

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

Super Bowl LV: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

In 1970, the Chiefs became the second AFL team to defeat an NFL opponent in an AFL-NFL World Championship Game, taking down the Minnesota Vikings 23–7 in Super Bowl IV.

Kansas City reached Super Bowl I after winning the AFL Championship in 1966, but the Chiefs lost to the NFL's Green Bay Packers.

In 1962, in the pre-Super Bowl era, the franchise—then the Dallas Texans—won the AFL by beating the Houston Oilers in overtime. 

This year, Kansas City will look to knock off the Buccaneers, who enter Super Bowl LV looking to claim the franchise's second championship in their first playoff appearance since 2007.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

