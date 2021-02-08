Brady Hits Gronk for First TD of Super Bowl LV

It took a while for the Buccaneers' offense to find its stride in Super Bowl LV, but when it finally did, it came with a familiar duo.

Tom Brady found Rob Gronkowski for an eight-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter, giving Tampa Bay a 7–3 lead. The connection was the 13th Brady-to-Gronkowski touchdown pass of their postseason careers, the most in NFL history.

The pass capped an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that proceeded two straight three-and-outs. For Brady, it was his first touchdown pass in the first quarter of his Super Bowl career. It was Gronkowski's fourth career touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Gronkowski's odds before kickoff to score the first touchdown of the game were +1100, creating a nice payday for bettors brave enough to bet on the iconic Brady-to-Gronkowski duo to get off to a hot start.