Mahomes Tells Brady 'You’re a Legend' After Super Bowl LV

After taking care of the Chiefs with 201 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Bucs' 31-9 Super Bowl LV win, MVP Tom Brady earned some serious praise from his QB counterpart.

"You're a legend, man" Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Brady as the two embraced on the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Mahomes's sentiment was then echoed by the GOAT himself.

"You're a stud, bro," Brady said. "Let's keep in touch."

Brady certainly earned the legend tag from Mahomes. He is now a seven-time Super Bowl champion, winning more Lombardi Trophies than any single franchise in NFL history. Brady could very well add to his legacy in 2021, noting his plan to return to Tampa next season shortly after Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes posted perhaps the worst stat line of his professional career in the loss. He completed just 53% of his pass attempts, failing to find the end zone as he threw two interceptions. But Mahomes's legacy is unlikely to be defined by Sunday's defeat. He has already won regular-season and Super Bowl MVP honors, tallying 114 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in the first 46 regular-season starts of his career.