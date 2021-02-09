SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Did Tom Brady Put the GOAT Title Out of Reach Forever?
Did Tom Brady Put the GOAT Title Out of Reach Forever?

Patrick Mahomes Tells Tom Brady 'You’re a Legend' After Bucs Win Super Bowl

Author:
Publish date:

After taking care of the Chiefs with 201 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Bucs' 31-9 Super Bowl LV win, MVP Tom Brady earned some serious praise from his QB counterpart.

"You're a legend, man" Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Brady as the two embraced on the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. 

Mahomes's sentiment was then echoed by the GOAT himself. 

"You're a stud, bro," Brady said. "Let's keep in touch."

Brady certainly earned the legend tag from Mahomes. He is now a seven-time Super Bowl champion, winning more Lombardi Trophies than any single franchise in NFL history. Brady could very well add to his legacy in 2021, noting his plan to return to Tampa next season shortly after Super Bowl LV. 

Mahomes posted perhaps the worst stat line of his professional career in the loss. He completed just 53% of his pass attempts, failing to find the end zone as he threw two interceptions. But Mahomes's legacy is unlikely to be defined by Sunday's defeat. He has already won regular-season and Super Bowl MVP honors, tallying 114 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in the first 46 regular-season starts of his career.

YOU MAY LIKE

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says he is frustrated with getting hit too much.
Play
NFL

Russell Wilson is 'Frustrated' With Getting Hit Too Much

Quarterback Russell Wilson expressed frustration with the protection he has received during his nine-year career with the Seahawks.

patrick-mahomes-tom-brady
Play
NFL

Mahomes Tells Brady 'You’re a Legend' After Super Bowl LV

Brady's response: "You're a stud, bro. Let's keep in touch."

dayron-sharpe-north-carolina
College Basketball

UNC-Miami Postponed After Tar Heels' Maskless Party

Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot were caught "partying without masks" after North Carolina beat Duke, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Houston Rockets Christian Wood
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Tuesday, February 9th

SI Gambling's Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props, and more.

Brenner-Sao-Paulo
Play
Soccer

FC Cincinnati Spends Big to Sign São Paulo's Brenner

The 21-year-old joins FC Cincinnati from the Brazilian club and will look to help what was an anemic attack in 2020.

supreme-dreams
Play
NBA

Meet RDCworld1: The NBA’s Favorite Content Creators

The creators of the recent viral LeBron James parody video are a part of a well-oiled content-creating machine that has stuck together for close to a decade.

USMNT's Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams
Play
Soccer

USMNT to Face Northern Ireland in March Friendly

U.S. Soccer is seeking a second opponent to play in Europe during the March FIFA international window.

NFL Logo
NFL

NFL Releases Final 2020 COVID-19 Testing Numbers

A total of 959,860 COVID-19 tests were administered since Aug. 1.