WFT Signs Taylor Heinicke to 2-Year Extension

Washington Football Team Signs QB Taylor Heinicke to 2-Year Extension

Author:
Publish date:
taylor-heinicke-washington-football-team

The Washington Football Team announced they signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to contract extension on Wednesday.

Heinicke's deal is worth $8.75 million over the next two seasons, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Heinicke, 27, logged one regular-season appearance for Washington in 2020 before starting the team's Wild Card loss to the Buccaneers in January. Heinicke impressed against Tampa despite the defeat, throwing for 306 yards and a touchdown. He also added 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

"It's a good feeling," Heinicke said in a statement on Wednesday. "This is the place I wanted to be, so everything came together pretty smoothly, and I'm really excited to be back."

Heinicke was third on Washington's depth chart for much of 2020. Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Alex Smith each logged multiple starts in the regular season, but injuries to Smith and Allen kept them out of the lineup in the postseason. Haskins was released by Washington on Dec. 28 after less than two years with the organization. 

Washington finished 7–9 in 2020 as it won its first NFC East title since 2015. The Football Team has not registered a playoff win since 2005. 

