Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen will miss the remainder of the season after dislocating his ankle Sunday vs. the Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Allen has a dislocated ankle and a small chip in his ankle.

While NFL Network reported Monday that Allen is expected to miss the rest of the season, Washington head coach Ron Rivera remained a bit optimistic and said it would be premature to say Allen is out for the year. Allen is expected to see a doctor and undergo an MRI on Monday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Allen is expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

"Just want to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support today," Allen said Monday in an Instagram post. "This is the unfortunate part of the game we play, but there's no adversity you can't overcome!! I promise I'll be back stronger, and better because of it. Loved every second of my first year in Washington, I can't wait for more!"

Allen's injury occurred on a first-down play when Giants safety Jabrill Peppers blitzed the Washington QB. Peppers hit Allen in the left leg, causing Allen's left leg to whip backward. Peppers was called for a 15-yard penalty on the play.

Allen was on the field for several minutes following the hit and was carted off the field. He waved to the Washington crowd as he headed into the stadium tunnel.

The 24-year-old Allen was traded from Carolina to Washington this past offseason, reuniting with Rivera, whom the Panthers fired late last season.

Allen started 12 games in 2019, going 5-7 as a starter.

He started each of Washington's last four games, going 1-3. Allen completed five of his seven pass attempts on Sunday against the Giants for 62 yards. For the season, he threw for 610 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Veteran QB Alex Smith, who replaced Allen on Sunday, threw for 325 yards in the 23-20 loss. Smith tossed three interceptions and one touchdown.

Rivera said Sunday that Smith would start his first NFL game since 2018 this weekend when Washington travels to Detroit. Smith, who broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg in a November 2018 game against Houston that eventually led to 17 surgeries, made his season debut in October vs. the Rams

2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins will be Washington's backup QB this weekend vs. the Lions.