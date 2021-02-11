Report: Brady to Undergo Minor Knee Surgery

Tom Brady will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, according to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud.

Head coach Bruce Arians reportedly described the surgery as a "clean up."

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Brady played most of the season with some discomfort in the knee. It is unclear when the injury first occurred.

Brady led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record this season and won four playoff games, the final one being Tampa's Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs.

The 14-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro and three-time MVP threw 40 touchdowns (his most since 2007) and 4,633 yards (his most since 2015).

Having recently won his record seventh Super Bowl and fifth Super Bowl MVP, Brady didn't appear to be in much pain earlier this week when celebrating Tampa Bay's title. As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport made clear on Thursday, Brady's injury didn't occur during Wednesday's boat parade or while the 43-year-old quarterback appeared to need some help getting back onto land.