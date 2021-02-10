SI.com
Tom Brady Appears to Be Enjoying Latest Super Bowl Title

Tom Brady appeared to have a very good time on Wednesday during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' championship boat parade. 

After spending some time this afternoon tossing the Lombardi trophy to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was stationed on another boat, Brady seemed to need some help getting his footing under him as he got back onto land.

“Nothing to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” Brady tweeted a couple hours after a video of him went viral.

Magnificent Seventh: How Brady’s Bucs Became Super Bowl Champions

Video of Brady getting back on land sparked a host of reaction from the sports world, with people poking fun at Brady's diet, saying he's like a "drunk uncle" and also making fun of his TB12 workout regimen. 

And while it's unclear how Brady traveled back home on Wednesday, he first appeared to pull-up to the parade in his new, $2 million yacht. 

The 43-year-old quarterback is just days removed from winning his record seventh Super Bowl title and taking home his fifth Super Bowl MVP title. 

While the Bucs went 18 years without winning the Super Bowl, Brady has made it clear he plans on trying to lead the team to back-to-back titles. 

If he does so, maybe the quarterback will once again have "just litTle avoCado tequila."

