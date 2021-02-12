Maurkice and Mike Pouncey Announce NFL Retirement

After a lifetime of doing everything together, twins Maurkice and Mike Pouncey have announced their joint retirement from the NFL.

The brothers released statements through former Steelers guard Ramon Foster, sharing their decision and thanking those involved in their careers.

"I'll always love the game of football & always will be the ultimate competitor in life. ... To my big brother Mike Pouncey thank you for always pushing me to be the best. The sacrifices we made will forever go unnoticed but together," wrote Maurkice Pouncey, who spent his entire 11-year career with the Steelers.

"As I write this farewell speech I cry & laugh that twin boys from Lakeland, Fla., that grew up in poverty made it this far in life both living out NFL dreams. I can honestly say faith & the work ethic our parents Lisa & Robert Webster instilled in their kids (Mike, Maurkice, Talisha & Tierra) we love you mom & dad!"

Mike Pouncey, who played for the Dolphins and Chargers over nine seasons, also thanked the organizations he worked for.

"We began this journey at 6 years old and now at 31 we will close this chapter of our lives," Mike Pouncey wrote. "I am thankful for everything football has taught me and everywhere it has taken me! Dream big kids because they do come true not because you dream it and think it's just going to happen but because you work as hard as you can towards it and make it happen!"

Mike Pouncey added: "Maurkice Pouncey my best friend in the world None of this was possible without you! The true character of a man is what you do when no one else is looking but when your a twin on the same mission there was no hiding from the grind...We wanted to make it cool to be an offensive lineman and we accomplished it [sic]."

The 31-year-old brothers both played center for their respective teams throughout their long careers. Both were first-round picks, with the Steelers selected Maurkice at No. 18 in 2010. A year later the Dolphins drafted Mike at No. 15.

Maurkice Pouncey started 134 games for the Steelers and earned nine trips to the Pro Bowl. Mike Pouncey, a four-time Pro Bowler, spent seven years with the Dolphins before playing his final two seasons with the Chargers.