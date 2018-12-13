Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been diagnosed with a fractured vertabrae in his back after undergoing a CT scan earlier this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

According to Schefter, Wentz will not need surgery to address the injury and could potentially fully heal without setbacks with proper rest. The Eagles will continue to evaluate the quarterback's status to determine if he can play again this season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Wentz underwent several CT scans throughout the season, but none revealed the fracture until recently. Wentz is not expected to play on Sunday against the Rams and may not play again in 2018 depending on Sunday's result.

The 25-year-old starter has thrown for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns since returning from an ACL tear. Wentz missed the end of the 2017 season due to the injury. Backup quarterback Nick Foles took over, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory. Foles also started the first two games of the 2018 season and went 1–1 before Wentz returned in Week 3.

The Eagles sit two games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, tied with the Washington Redskins at 6–7 on the year. They play the Los Angeles Rams (11–2) next in Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 16.