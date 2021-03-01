SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Irv Cross, Former NFL Pro Bowl Player and Broadcaster, Dies at 81

Author:
Publish date:

Former NFL cornerback and legendary commentator Irv Cross passed away at age 81, CBS Sports announced on Sunday. Cross was a commentator with CBS from 1971 to 1994. 

"He was a true gentleman and trailblazer in the sports television industry and will be remembered for his accomplishments and the paths he paved for those who followed," Sean McManus, the chairman of CBS Sports, said in a statement.

Cross was drafted by the Eagles in 1961 from Northwestern and appeared in Pro Bowls in both 1964 and 1965. He was traded to the Rams in 1966 but he would eventually return to the Eagles in 1969, retiring that same year. 

He was with CBS for 23 years, 14 of them as an analyst on "The NFL Today," and was the first Black recipient of the Pete Rozelle Award. The award was given to a member of the media by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for "longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football."

Cross died near his home in Roseville, Minnesota, according to the Eagles. In the release, the Eagles said flowers and donations could be sent in Cross's honor to the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation or the Concussion Legacy Foundation

YOU MAY LIKE

Jiangsu FC ceases operations in China
Play
Soccer

Chinese Champion Jiangsu FC Ceases Operations

Three months after winning its first Chinese Super League title, Jiangsu FC is no more.

Eagles legend Irv Cross looks on from the sideline
NFL

Former NFL Player and Commentator Irv Cross Dies at 81

Cross was selected to two Pro Bowls as a player and was a commentator with CBS for 23 years.

Trey Mancini high fives Orioles teammates in the dugout
MLB

Mancini Gets Standing Ovation in Return From Cancer

Mancini singled in the first inning on Sunday after missing the 2020 season while recovering from colon cancer.

Padres' Tommy Pham elbows teammate after scoring a run.
MLB

Padres' Tommy Pham 'Lucky' to Play Again After Stabbing

Pham was stabbed in the lower back during an altercation in a parking lot in October 2020.

cam newton
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Belichick Raves About Cam During Offseason

Newton, currently a free agent, completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions as the Patriots' starter last season.

Rory Mcllroy pays tribute to Tiger Woods with outfit
Play
Golf

Collin Morikawa and Other Golfers Pay Tribute to Tiger

Collin Morikawa, in a tear-eyed interview, had a very clear message for his childhood idol: Thank you.

Anfernee Simons dunking during a game against the Heat
Play
NBA

Report: Simons and Stanley to Compete in Dunk Contest

Both Simons and Stanley are shooting guards and have never competed in the dunk contest before.

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman attempts a pass during a game.
College Football

Former Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman Transfers to Michigan

Michigan added Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman on Sunday after a pair of departures at the quarterback position.