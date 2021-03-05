Maia Chaka Makes History as First Black Female Official in NFL

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Buccaneers' coaching staff shines light on involvement of women in NFL
Buccaneers' coaching staff shines light on involvement of women in NFL

Maia Chaka to Make History As NFL's First Black Female Official

Author:
Publish date:

Maia Chaka will make history as the first Black woman to be named to the NFL's officiating staff, the league announced Friday.

Chaka has been added to the NFL's game officials roster for the 2021 season. She will be the first Black woman to officiate at the NFL level.

“I am honored to be selected as an NFL official,” Chaka said in the NFL's announcement. “But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture.”

Chaka joins the NFL after spending time officiating in the Pac-12 and Conference USA. She was selected to join the NFL’s Officiating Development Program in 2014, which aims to develop top officiating talent to be promoted to the league level.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, Sr. called Chaka a "trailblazer" and said she inspires the NFL "toward normalizing women on the football field.” 

Chaka has spent her professional career officiating and teaching. She serves as a health and physical education teacher in Virginia Beach and graduated with her bachelor's degree from Norfolk State University in 2006. 

“If you have a drive for something, don't let it hold you back because you think that something may give you some type of limitation," Chaka said on the TODAY show. "Continue to work hard, and always, always, always follow your dreams.”

Chaka joins fellow female official Sarah Thomas, who recently became the first woman to referee a Super Bowl, as the lone on-field female officials in the NFL.

YOU MAY LIKE

james-harden-nets-pistons
NBA

10 Takeaways From the First Half of the NBA Season

James Harden is an MVP candidate, the Clippers need a point guard, why the Rockets are getting Cade Cunningham, and more.

Maia Chaka has been named the first Black female official in NFL history.
Play
NFL

Maia Chaka Makes History as First Black Female Official in NFL

Maia Chaka will be the first Black woman to be named to the NFL's officiating staff.

Blaise-Matuidi-Miami-MLS-Investigation
Play
Soccer

MLS Investigating Inter Miami Over Matuidi Signing

MLS is looking into whether Miami violated salary budget and roster guidelines by its signing of the French midfielder.

dana-white-ufc-259
MMA

Ahead of UFC 259, Dana White Discusses the UFC's Immediate Future

UFC president Dana White discusses UFC 259's three title fights, his immediate plans for the UFC in 2021 and more.

Alex Smith throwing a pass
Play
NFL

Report: WFT Releases QB Alex Smith

Smith, the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, is now a free agent following his release.

Fantasy Baseball D.J. LeMahieu
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: What Is Average Hit Rate (AVH)?

SI Fantasy expert Shawn Childs created his own advanced metric as an improvement to slugging percentage and better understand a player's power

Tottenham-Fulham-Handball-IFAB
Play
Soccer

IFAB Says Accidental Handballs Won't Rule Out Goals Anymore

The move by the International Football Association Board follows irritation in the game about how goals seem to be harshly ruled out.

tom-brady-rookie-card
Play
NFL

Tom Brady’s Million-Dollar Trading Card Moment Arrives

Why one of the quarterback’s rookie cards is finally pushing him into the rare air of all-time collectible cards.