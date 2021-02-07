Five Things to Know About Sarah Thomas, the First Woman to Referee a Super Bowl

NFL official Sarah Thomas has spent her career breaking barriers, and her role in Super Bowl LV is no different.

On Sunday, Thomas will become the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl. She will be the game's down judge alongside referee Carl Cheffers, umpire Fred Bryan, line judge Rusty Baynes, field judge James Coleman, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Din Paganelli and replay official Mike Wimmer.

Thomas has worked full-time in the NFL since being named the first permanent female official in NFL history in 2015. Here are five things to know about Sarah Thomas's trailblazing career.