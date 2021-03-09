Franchise Tag Tracker: Every Player Tagged for 2021

Franchise Tag Tracker: Every Player Getting Tagged for 2021

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

NFL free agency is just over a week away but numerous notable players won't be entering the market in 2021 by getting franchise tagged.

A flurry of players received the franchise tag on Tuesday, including Super Bowl LV champion Chris Godwin. One of Tom Brady's top targets is set to return to Tampa under the franchise tag in 2021, where he will earn around $16.4 million. Godwin could sign a contract extension with the Buccaneers when the new league year begins on March 17.

So who aside from Godwin will play under the franchise tag in 2021? Stay up to date with the latest franchise-tag news below:

• The Giants will place the franchise tag on defensive end Leonard Williams. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Lions don't plan on placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

• The Steelers will not place the tag on linebacker Bud Dupree. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Panthers are using the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Jets placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Washington Football Team used the franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff. (Team announcement)

• The Broncos placed the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)