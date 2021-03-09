Patrick Peterson: Return to Cards 'Out of My Control'

Eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to become a free agent next week and the former No. 5 pick in the NFL draft does not know if he'll be back with Arizona next season.

Peterson, who played the first decade of his career with the Cardinals, told USA TODAY that the two sides have yet to discuss a new deal.

“I know that I will be playing football for someone, if it's the Cardinals or someone else,” Peterson told USA TODAY. “I’m a go-with-the-flow-type guy. That’s out of my control. I’ve done everything I can do to show my worth, and I can still play this game. I know I will be playing football for somebody, so that’s my approach.”

Peterson turns 31 this summer and is coming off a three-interception, 61-tackle season. This marked his highest tackle total since his rookie season. He has missed just six career games since joining the Cardinals, all in 2019.

Arizona signed star pass rusher J.J. Watt this offseason on a two-year, $31 million deal.

"When you have a guy like that on the market, you have to put it all on the line to risk it and put players on the roster to give you a good chance to win the championship," Peterson said of the Watt deal. "They made a big splash, and we all know if you’re able to get to the quarterback effectively, you have a good opportunity to win.”

Arizona went just 8-8 last season with their defense, in particular, finishing in the top half of the NFL in both fewer points and yards allowed.

Peterson has played in just three playoff games throughout his career.