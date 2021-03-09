Report: Titans Release Veteran CB Malcolm Butler

SI.com
Which Under the Radar NFL Free Agent Could Make a Big Impact Next Year
The Titans are parting ways with cornerback Malcolm Butler, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Butler played three seasons of his five-year, $61.25 million deal with the Titans. His release saves Tennessee more than $10 million against the salary cap. Butler is now a free agent.

In 16 games last season, Butler ranked seventh in the league and first for the Titans in solo tackles (86), second in total tackles on the team (100), tied for seventh in the NFL in interceptions with four.

In early December, according to Pro Football Focus, Butler was the highest-graded cornerback in the league over the last five weeks with an 83.7 rating. 

The Titans finished the 2020 regular season at 11-5 and atop the AFC South division before being eliminated by Baltimore in the wild card round of the playoffs.

During his four-year stint in New England, Butler was a part of two Super Bowl victories. He was the final act of the Patriots’ triumph in Super Bowl XLIX with a goal-line interception against Seattle in the final seconds of the game

