Report: Watson Reiterated Trade Demand to Culley

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reemphasized his trade demand in a meeting with head coach David Culley last week, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Culley was hired as Houston's new head coach on Jan. 27 following the firing of Bill O'Brien on Oct. 5. But the new coach reportedly hasn't changed Watson's feelings toward the Texans.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Texans and Watson could enter a "stalemate" for several months, with the team still maintaining it won't trade its star quarterback.

Watson's frustration with the franchise began before the 2020 season when star receiver DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals. The Texans then went 4–12 despite a strong season from Watson, with significant organizational instability creating further discontent. Watson said after the 2020 season that the Texans needed "a whole culture shift."

"We just need new energy," Watson said on Jan. 5. "We just need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need."

Watson is also reportedly unhappy with his lack of involvement in Houston's coach and general manager search. The Texans didn't consult Watson before hiring former Patriots executive Nick Caserio, which further exacerbated the situation in Houston.

The Texans drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Houston has logged two playoff appearances with Watson, advancing to the AFC divisional round in 2019. Watson threw for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns last season.