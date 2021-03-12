Report: Patriots to Bring Back Cam Newton

The Patriots will re-sign quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, according to The Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is close to $14 million.

Newton will return to New England after playing on a one-year deal with the team last season. Heading into free agency, his future seemed uncertain after his rough 2020 season with the Patriots. Newton threw for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, ranking 24th in the NFL in passing yards. He did, though, remain effective while running the ball, rushing for 592 yards with 12 touchdowns.

The Patriots went 7–9 and failed to make the playoffs.

Newton missed two weeks early last season after testing positive for COVID-19. In an interview last month on Brandon Marshall's I AM ATHLETE podcast, the quarterback admitted that he thought he would be able to adjust quickly after returning, but said the challenge was tough amid the unusual season which also included limited offseason work and no preseason.

When asked about his future on the podcast, Newton, 31, said he was interested in returning to the Patriots.

"Yes, hell yes," he said. "I'm getting tired of changing, bro. I'm getting to the point in my career where I know way more than I knew last year."

Schefter points out that the Patriots' move to re-sign Newton doesn't keep them from pursuing another quarterback in the weeks to come, but it does allow the team to lock one in ahead of free agency.

The new league year will begin on March 17.