Report: Texans Trade Pro Bowl LB to Dolphins

Aaron Jones, Kenny Golladay Top List of Players Heading For Free Agency
Report: Texans Trade Pro Bowl LB Benardrick McKinney to Dolphins

The Houston Texans are trading Pro Bowl linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for linebacker Shaq Lawson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal will also reportedly include a swap of late-round picks.

McKninney, 28, made the Pro Bowl in 2018, totaling 105 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception that season, but he played just four games last year due to a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

McKinney had been named a Texans team captain for the 2020 season and had missed only five games before this season, becoming the third-fastest player in franchise history to reach 500 total tackles.

According to Spotrac, his current contract runs through the end of the 2023 season as he's owed more than $24 million over the next three years.

Lawson, 26, will earn more than $8 million this season, per Spotrac, and will not be a free agent until after the 2022 season, though there is a potential out in his contract after next year.

A former first-round pick of the Bills in 2016, played the first four seasons of his career in Buffalo before signing with Miami last offseason. He recorded just 32 tackles last year, four sacks and one forced fumble in 14 games played.

