Patriots Sign CB Jalen Mills to Four-Year Deal

Defensive back Jalen Mills has signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the Patriots, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rosenhaus told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Mills's deal includes $9 million guaranteed.

Mills spent the first five years of his career with the Eagles, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft. He started his career at cornerback but switched to safety last season. The change worked out well considering he finished 2020 with 1 1/2 sacks, 74 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, five quarterback hits and one interception in 15 games.

After appearing in 16 games as a rookie, Mills earned a full-time starting role in 2017. He tallied a career-high three interceptions with 64 tackles and 14 defended passes, helping the Eagles in their chase for the Super Bowl title that year. A foot injury limited Mills to 17 games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Mills's signing is the latest in a busy day for the Patriots, who reportedly added former Ravens pass rusher Matt Judon on a four-year, $56 million deal. Judon's contract includes $32 million guaranteed.

New England has also agreed to terms with former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith and former Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux. Smith and the Patriots reached a four-year deal worth $50 million that includes $31.25 million guaranteed.