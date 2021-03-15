Report: Chiefs Sign OL Joe Thuney to $80 Million Deal

SI.com
Report: Chiefs Sign Former Patriots OL Joe Thuney to Five-Year, $80 Million Deal

The Chiefs are reportedly signing former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney to a five-year deal worth $80 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter

Thuney's agent, Mike McCartney, confirmed reports of Thuney joining Kansas City, but did not disclose the terms.

Kansas City entered this offseason looking to sure-up its protection of franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes and it will hope to get just that with the two-time Super Bowl champion in Thuney. 

Mahomes seemed to enjoy learning of the signing on Monday afternoon.

Thuney, 28, was second-team All-Pro in 2019 and has never missed a game since being drafted by the Patriots in 2016. He has ranked among the 10 highest-graded players at his position in each of the previous three seasons and is one of the most consistent guards in the NFL. 

The Chiefs only allowed 1.5 sacks per game in 2020, good enough to range seventh in the NFL, but their explosive offensive just became all the more consistent with the 6-foot-5 Thuney making his way to Kansas City.

